Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National Carcass base down $2.34 to $52.35.
  • National live was not reported due to confidentiality.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $52.2 with change not reported due to confidentiality.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 2 cents at $77.65.

Ham prices were lower which may be an indicator of lower exports, according to ADM Investor Services.

February hogs were down and the focus remains on long-term issues, according to Total Farm Marketing.

