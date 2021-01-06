In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National Carcass base down $2.34 to $52.35.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $52.2 with change not reported due to confidentiality.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 2 cents at $77.65.
Ham prices were lower which may be an indicator of lower exports, according to ADM Investor Services.
February hogs were down and the focus remains on long-term issues, according to Total Farm Marketing.