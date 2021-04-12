In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 33 cents to $100.54/cwt.
- National live rose 67 cents to $76.87
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $102.19
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $3.07 lower to $110.10/cwt.
A reduction in the production outlook and an increase in export expectations provided some optimism for hog markets. “Friday’s reduced pork production outlook and increased export forecast – bullish for futures,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Packers remain aggressive. Hog slaughter estimated at 492,000 head.”
Traders continue to watch for signs of a selloff. “Open interest continues to trend higher which is a positive force, but if it turned lower from the overbought condition, this might spark a long liquidation selloff,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $109.34, down $3.83 on the day.”