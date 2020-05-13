In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 34 cents to $36.87/cwt.
- National live was down 99 cents, to $28.64
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $4.39 at $117.21/cwt.
The weekly average weights for Iowa/Minnesota markets are coming in at a record high of 295.1 pounds, up nearly 9 pounds from a year ago, The Hightower Report said. “Weights normally move lower at this time of the year and the five-year average is near 284 pounds,” they said.
Expect pork values to pull back as slaughter increases, Stewart-Peterson said, but China purchases should limit or slow down any price drops. “June hogs made their third consecutive close below their 10 and 50-day moving average levels as momentum indicators continue to shift lower,” they said.