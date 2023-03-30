Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

June hogs hit a downside swing target of $88.57 last week, “and in the process the market has become very oversold,” The Hightower Report said.

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The sharp selloff in the June contract has the market trading at a premium of $10.68 now, compared with the five-year average of $15.44. “The …

Lean hogs

The hog market has experienced a setback after its strong, three-day rally off last week's lows. June hogs closed lower yesterday but well up …