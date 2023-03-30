In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass up 44 cents to $75.94/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass not reported.
National carcass cutout down $1.47 to $78.79/cwt.
“Talk of improving fundamentals into the second quarter provided some underlying support,” The Hightower Report said. “Hog weights are higher than expected this week which suggested that producers are not as current with marketings as believed.”
“The cash market is still acting as a limiting factor as the futures market holds the premium to cash,” Total Farm Marketing said. While a new low may be in place, traders will likely need to see a trend of higher cash and cutouts firm back up before buying into this market.