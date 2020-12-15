In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 64 cents to $53.01/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.89 to $74.14/cwt.
There was a temporary bounce for pork, but there is “weakness ahead,” Total Farm Marketing said.
That weakness may be due to demand, similar to the cattle markets as hams have hit a seasonal high and bacon demand is dwindling this year, The Hightower Report said. If support levels are broken, trends “could accelerate a price break,” they said.
