Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 64 cents to $53.01/cwt.
  • National live was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was not reported due to confidentiality

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.89 to $74.14/cwt.

There was a temporary bounce for pork, but there is “weakness ahead,” Total Farm Marketing said.

That weakness may be due to demand, similar to the cattle markets as hams have hit a seasonal high and bacon demand is dwindling this year, The Hightower Report said. If support levels are broken, trends “could accelerate a price break,” they said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

