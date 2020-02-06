If the contract lows don’t hold for the April lean hog contract, the market could end up testing the marks around $59.72, The Hightower Report said. The oversold condition of the market has hogs potentially ready for a bounce back up after Monday’s trade, but pork values are staying in a downtrend.
Hog weights in Iowa/Southern Minnesota markets are dropping as of last week, with the hog weight report showing a drop of 0.4 lbs from the previous week at 286.9 lbs. “Year over year, last week's weight was 0.5% over last year,” Allendale said. “That is an improvement over the +1.1% numbers from the prior week.”