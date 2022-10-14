 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 1.46 to $87.80/cwt.
  • National live down not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass at $92.47/cwt.

National carcass cutout down 1.21 to $101.86/cwt.

A third week of strong pork exports. Net exports were 29,900 mt Mexico as ususal was the biggest buyer but off from a week ago taking 8,100 mt. China came in second with 5,900mt , Japan at 5,300mt and South Korea 4,000 mt, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

Slaughter pace has been strong requiring more hogs to be pulled ahead, according to Total Farm Marketing.

