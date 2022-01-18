In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 4.08 to $66.19/cwt.
- National live not reported due to confidentiality.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass not reported due to confidentiality.
COVID maybe a reason slaughter and pork movement are down but regardless a smaller kill is helping to keep pork prices up, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Traders expect more exports due to the spread of African Swine Fever in other countries, according to Total Farm Marketing.