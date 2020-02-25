In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was 89 cents higher to $49.60/cwt.
- National live was down 24 cents to $39.27
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $1.04 to $49.56
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 35 cents to $65.97/cwt.
“Yesterday’s Cold Storage report showed frozen pork stocks at the end of January up 11.1% from last year and up 7.7% from December,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Though these numbers sound very heavy, the usual increase for the month of January is actually 12.5%, so the report was considered supportive.”
Traders had logistical concerns about pork.
“Once again, traders are nervous that China has the demand to import lots of pork but the logistics are an issue to move the pork where it's needed,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $65.88, down 44 cents on the day.”