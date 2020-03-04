In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 60 cents to $50.60/cwt.
- National live up $1.44 to $40.06.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $1.17 to $51.14/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 31 cents to $65.74/cwt.
April lean hogs were up 75 cents to close at $64.30. The market is seeing “a positive influence from outside markets, with a continued strong rally in the stock market and strength in the cattle market adding to the positive tone,” Hightower says. They expect cash hog and pork prices to move upward over the near-term.
Stewart-Peterson says recent reports of the development of an African swine fever vaccine in China “should be a negative factor in the big picture, but will not solve near-term protein shortages” in that country.