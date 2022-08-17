People are also reading…
“Escalator up, elevator down. That's what the lean hog chart looked like at yesterday's close as longs rushed to liquidate ahead of the close,” said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures today. The concern over slowing fundamentals coupled with a seasonally weak time of year led to a breakdown that took prices back to where we were at the start of the month. If the pressure continues in today's session, the downward slide could continue, he said.
The market looks vulnerable to a technical correction, but the downside is somewhat limited, The Hightower Report said today.