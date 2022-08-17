 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

People are also reading…

“Escalator up, elevator down. That's what the lean hog chart looked like at yesterday's close as longs rushed to liquidate ahead of the close,” said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures today. The concern over slowing fundamentals coupled with a seasonally weak time of year led to a breakdown that took prices back to where we were at the start of the month. If the pressure continues in today's session, the downward slide could continue, he said.

The market looks vulnerable to a technical correction, but the downside is somewhat limited, The Hightower Report said today.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Front month pork cutout futures and USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout value were both down Thursday with picnic and ham the only cuts report…

Lean hogs

The market remains in a steep uptrend, but technical indicators are showing overbought readings, The Hightower Report said today.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

The October hog contract finished higher, making new contract highs and suggesting producers are very current with marketings, The Hightower R…

Lean hogs

Traders are watching action today, after lean hog futures were down 10 to 70 cents in the front months on Tuesday, excluding the 40 cent gain …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News