Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • The national carcass base was down $2.61 to $102.32.
  • National live was $79.71.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $2.29 to $105.23.

USDA reported carcass cutout values up $4 to $107.72.

The hogs and pigs report was mostly bullish but there were ideas in the market that the premium structure of the market could absorb the bullish news and that helped push prices back down after a strong start to the day, according to The Hightower Report.

The Hogs and Pigs report was bullish, with all hogs and pigs down 2 percent and hogs kept for breeding also down, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

