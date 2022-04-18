 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • The national carcass base was $97.22.
  • National live was up 56 cents to $77.08.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was unreported.

USDA reported carcass cutout values down 72 cents to $109.49.

Hogs were very strong today as prices snapped back after the holiday, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group. Today marked a big move up.

Packers are less aggressive due to sufficient supply, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Breaking News