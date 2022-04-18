In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- The national carcass base was $97.22.
- National live was up 56 cents to $77.08.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was unreported.
USDA reported carcass cutout values down 72 cents to $109.49.
Hogs were very strong today as prices snapped back after the holiday, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group. Today marked a big move up.
Packers are less aggressive due to sufficient supply, according to Total Farm Marketing.