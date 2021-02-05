 Skip to main content
Lean Hogs

Lean Hogs

  • Updated

The USDA pork cutout released after the close came in at $84.48. This is up $5.72 from Wednesday, and up from $81.85 a week ago, according to The Hightower Report. It’s the highest the cutout has been since Nov. 9.

