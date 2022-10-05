 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

People are also reading…

Margins deteriorated significantly over the second half of September due to a sharp decline in hog prices as projected feed costs were flat to slightly lower. USDA’s Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report was bullish relative to market expectations, although deteriorating economic conditions are raising concerns over forward demand, said CIH in its bimonthly Hog Margin Watch report.

Technical action remains "very bearish," The Hightower Report said. "The market continues to hold a massive discount to the cash market. The market acts like there is some very bearish pending news to impact pork demand."

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In the USDA Hogs and Pigs Report, the inventory came in below the low end of trade expectations “This is a bullish development,” The Hightower…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The extreme basis in hog markets has commercial buyers potentially emerging soon, The Hightower Report said. That would help support the marke…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The market is at its highest point since Sept. 26, but cash market news “is sluggish” with weakness in pork product prices, The Hightower Repo…

Lean hogs

The short-term cash fundamental news remains bearish with the steep decline in pork cutout values seen recently. “However, the market is overs…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News