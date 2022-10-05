People are also reading…
Margins deteriorated significantly over the second half of September due to a sharp decline in hog prices as projected feed costs were flat to slightly lower. USDA’s Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report was bullish relative to market expectations, although deteriorating economic conditions are raising concerns over forward demand, said CIH in its bimonthly Hog Margin Watch report.
Technical action remains "very bearish," The Hightower Report said. "The market continues to hold a massive discount to the cash market. The market acts like there is some very bearish pending news to impact pork demand."