Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was up $2.15 to $86.06/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose $1.31 to $86.74

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.65 higher to $87.33/cwt.

Analysts are watching trends in average weights for Iowa/Minnesota, which were up slightly from the week before but still running significantly below last year. “Weekly average weights for Iowa/Minnesota came in at 285.1 pounds which is up from 284.4 pounds last week but still down from 290.8 pounds last year,” the Hightower Report said.

“The technical picture improved as the Feb contract posted a bullish reversal on the charts trading outside yesterday's trading range and finishing with a firm tone,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This could signal a significant low in the market for a turn higher, but follow-through over next few sessions will be key. At least today sellers dried up, opening the door for the price turn.”

