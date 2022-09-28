In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $4.09 to $93.28/cwt.
- National live was up $8.49 to $75.26
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $2.49 lower to $96.92
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.76 higher to $100.77/cwt.
“Selling pressure seemed to slow, but prices still traded lower, but could the market be signaling a building to a potential bottom in the near term?” Total Farm Marketing said. “There are no indicators of a bottoming action being in place, but maybe the strength of selling is starting to run out.”
“Weekly average weights for Iowa/Minnesota came in at 280.3 pounds as compared with 279.6 pounds last week and 283.5 pounds last year,” the Hightower Report said. “Weights normally move higher at this time of the year but remain well below last year. The CME Lean Index is at 96.41, which leaves December trading at a huge discount as compared with a five-year average.”