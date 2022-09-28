 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down $4.09 to $93.28/cwt.
  • National live was up $8.49 to $75.26
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $2.49 lower to $96.92

People are also reading…

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.76 higher to $100.77/cwt.

“Selling pressure seemed to slow, but prices still traded lower, but could the market be signaling a building to a potential bottom in the near term?” Total Farm Marketing said. “There are no indicators of a bottoming action being in place, but maybe the strength of selling is starting to run out.”

“Weekly average weights for Iowa/Minnesota came in at 280.3 pounds as compared with 279.6 pounds last week and 283.5 pounds last year,” the Hightower Report said. “Weights normally move higher at this time of the year but remain well below last year. The CME Lean Index is at 96.41, which leaves December trading at a huge discount as compared with a five-year average.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Buyers in the hog market “may emerge soon” which would help support prices, The Hightower Report said. “A short-term low may be in place.”

Lean hogs

Traders are watching hogs this morning as the front months of lean hog futures market closed with triple digit losses Friday. Pork cutout futu…

Lean hogs

While the wide basis has been a positive force for lean hog futures over the last couple of weeks, the shift to a higher slaughter pace and th…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Talk of hogs being overbought after seeing gains over the last several weeks has pressured the market, The Hightower Report said. Pork cutout …

Lean hogs

Traders are looking ahead to tomorrow when the Quarterly Hog & Pig Report will be released at 2 p.m. “The analysts estimate a 0.8% smaller…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News