 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

People are also reading…

Technical action remains very bullish with a strong uptrend in open interest and funds as active buyers, according to The Hightower Report.

USDA’s national pork carcass cutout value for Monday afternoon was 97 cents lower to $124.06, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The belly and ham were the drag on the cutout. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was estimated at 458,000 head. That is 50,000 had above last week and 2,000 head larger than the same week last year.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Technically, the market is in strong position with rising open interest and a steady uptrend, The Hightower Report said today.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Hot weather, which might push average hog weights lower, has helped to provide some underlying support. The continued advance in pork cutout v…

Lean hogs

China and Mexico, were the week’s top buyers of U.S. pork exports. The YTD export shipments total 873,997 MT which remains 21% behind last yea…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

Pork cutout futures closed Monday with $0.12 to $0.45 losses on the day, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. USDA’s National Pork Carcass …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Hogs are staying range bound as August futures retested and failed to close above the 100-day moving average again last week, Total Farm Marke…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News