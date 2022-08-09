People are also reading…
Technical action remains very bullish with a strong uptrend in open interest and funds as active buyers, according to The Hightower Report.
USDA’s national pork carcass cutout value for Monday afternoon was 97 cents lower to $124.06, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The belly and ham were the drag on the cutout. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was estimated at 458,000 head. That is 50,000 had above last week and 2,000 head larger than the same week last year.