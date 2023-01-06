In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 8 cents to $74.47/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 1.66 $75.57/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 321 cents to $84.00/cwt.
The market is getting quite oversold and has traded down sharply for seven sessions in a row, according to The Hightower Report.
The USDA estimate for FI hog slaughter was 1.423m head for the week through Thursday, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.