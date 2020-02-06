In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 28 cents to $50.29/cwt.
- National live down 58 cents to $39.65/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 21 cents to $39.74/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 5 cents to $65.35/cwt.
April lean hogs were limit up today, closing at $64.87 Thursday. Hightower says “ideas that pork production will gradually decline in the weeks ahead at the same time China pork buying turns more active” helped boost buying. Pork cutout values were up nearly $2, Hightower says.
Lower Chinese tariffs also had a postie impact on hog prices, says Stewart-Peterson. “Hog markets are also sharply oversold, which means futures are increasingly sensitive to positive news,” they said. More pork sent to China should provide an even bigger bounce.”