In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was up 22 cents to $99.41/cwt.
- National live was $2.21 higher to $76.71
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $101.25
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 31 cents to $111.00/cwt.
U.S. pork export sales for the week ending April 1 came in at 33,360 tonnes, down from 61,009 the previous week, the Hightower Report said. The average of the previous four weeks is 42,955. Cumulative sales for 2021 have reached 873,867 tonnes, up from 852,440 last year at this time and the highest on record. The five-year average is 572,752 tonnes.
“In other export news, South Korea announced the reductions of pork tariffs from 30% to 5% on pork imports as the country struggles with its own cases of ASF,” Stewart-Peterson said. “These reduced tariffs will be in place for the next three months, then move to 10% after that on the minimum access volume of pork imports.”