 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base was up 22 cents to $99.41/cwt.
  • National live was $2.21 higher to $76.71
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $101.25

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 31 cents to $111.00/cwt.

U.S. pork export sales for the week ending April 1 came in at 33,360 tonnes, down from 61,009 the previous week, the Hightower Report said. The average of the previous four weeks is 42,955. Cumulative sales for 2021 have reached 873,867 tonnes, up from 852,440 last year at this time and the highest on record. The five-year average is 572,752 tonnes.

“In other export news, South Korea announced the reductions of pork tariffs from 30% to 5% on pork imports as the country struggles with its own cases of ASF,” Stewart-Peterson said. “These reduced tariffs will be in place for the next three months, then move to 10% after that on the minimum access volume of pork imports.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Continued strong export sales, a seasonal decline in slaughter and positive demand emerging from the reopening of the economy are all factors…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs are calling steady to higher today after strong gains on Wednesday, Total Farm Marketing said. The market is “fueled by demand optimism a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Fundamentals are still supportive, but the hog market is over-bought and could be due for some liquidation, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“China still struggles with ASF, highlighted by reports of cases in northern regions on the newswires again yesterday,” Total Farm Marketing s…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News