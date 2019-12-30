In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 70 cents to $49.71/cwt.
- National live was up 23 cents, staying at $39.03
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $1.04 to $50.05
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 29 cents at $74.75/cwt.
Vietnamese hog amounts have been declining recently, currently down 26% from year-over-year numbers, The Hightower Report said. That makes nine straight months of declines.
Support for lean hogs is coming from a firming cash market, Stewart-Peterson said. The market is still dealing with short covering and light volume as well.