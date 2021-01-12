 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

Front month contracts “continue to struggle” in the lean hog market, as deferred contract are staying strong, Total Farm Marketing said. “As has been the case, higher grain prices may be long-term supportive on futures, limiting expansion due to higher feed cost. On the flipside, heavy production and available hogs for slaughter weigh on the market.”

Despite strong cash hog prices in China, futures in China saw some significant drops, falling 12% in September as the market saw an 8% drop yesterday. “Traders see a significant jump in pork production in China in the months ahead,” The Hightower Report said.

