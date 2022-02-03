 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

Futures saw mixed price action yesterday, but deferred contracts made new highs.

“The cash market and retail values stay supportive helping usher money into the market, Total Farm Marketing said.

The market could see a boost in pork production short-term as producers clean up any hogs that were backed up in the country due to the slow slaughter pace in early January.

“The market is extremely overbought technically and is holding a much higher than normal premium to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

The recent rally leading to overbought conditions may be catching up and causing a reversal in the hog market, said Matthew Strelow of Total F…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs continued to see higher trade, hitting new contract highs in the process. “Ideas that cash hogs can continue to rally in the weeks just a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs are in an extreme overbought condition and there is plenty of pork available, according to The Hightower Report.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

The USDA had not reported weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts and cutout values this afternoon.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

“The market is over-bought and due for a correction,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The premium to the cash market may be making the hog futures…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hogs finished out a strong week as bull spreading pulled the front of the market higher, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Strong …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News