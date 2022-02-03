Futures saw mixed price action yesterday, but deferred contracts made new highs.
“The cash market and retail values stay supportive helping usher money into the market, Total Farm Marketing said.
The market could see a boost in pork production short-term as producers clean up any hogs that were backed up in the country due to the slow slaughter pace in early January.
“The market is extremely overbought technically and is holding a much higher than normal premium to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said.