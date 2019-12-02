In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 77 cents to $43.57/cwt.
- National live was up 14 cents, staying at $34.99
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 44 cents to $43.73
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.01 at $82.6/cwt.
The lean hog market has been range-bound in the February contract, and Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futuressaid a lower close today might indicate a retest of this fall's lows. That might provide a buying opportunity, as the market could become oversold, he said.
Despite Friday's "bullish" reversals, Stewart-Peterson said today was very disappointing. "There are signs that the pace of decline are slowing," they said, as Chinese hog supplies are projected to hit a low in the first half of 2020.