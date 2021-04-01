Wednesday’s mixed futures trade came as the market “saw some retreat from the recent bull spreading supporting the front-end futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Despite the choppy trade, the fundamentals stay supportive.”
Markets “bounced well up from the lows” yesterday, The Hightower Report said despite being extremely overbought. Yesterday’s weakness may have been a bout of profit taking, but cutout values continue to be strong. Longer term, the cash fundamentals “seem okay,” they said, “but the continued weakness in China pig prices would suggest that China imports from the U.S. may eventually begin to decline.”