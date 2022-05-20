In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- The national carcass base was up $2.46 to $112.97.
- National live was not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $1.64 to $115.55.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $3.65 to $107.11.
Hogs hit their highest level since April 29, The Hightower Report said. “The recent jump in pork cutout values opens the door for steady to higher trade in the cash market over the near term.”
Lower hog weights are supporting the market as well, Total Farm Marketing said. “Increasing seasonal demand should support the market and a further retracement of futures,” they said.