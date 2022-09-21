December hogs are a bit overbought after closing higher for six of the last eight sessions, but the stiff discount of futures to the cash market remains a supportive factor, The Hightower Report said today.
Nearby hog futures prices went home yesterday with 2 to 52 cent gains yesterday, “ignoring the lead month October’s 50 cent loss,” Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.
In its bi-monthly Margin Report, CIH, said margins improved over the first half of September as hog prices surged making new contract highs in deferred months while feed costs held relatively steady but remain firm. However when the USDA released the September WASDE report it confirmed lower projected yields for both corn and soybeans which could lead to higher feed prices, CIH said today.