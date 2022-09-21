 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

December hogs are a bit overbought after closing higher for six of the last eight sessions, but the stiff discount of futures to the cash market remains a supportive factor, The Hightower Report said today.

Nearby hog futures prices went home yesterday with 2 to 52 cent gains yesterday, “ignoring the lead month October’s 50 cent loss,” Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.

In its bi-monthly Margin Report, CIH, said margins improved over the first half of September as hog prices surged making new contract highs in deferred months while feed costs held relatively steady but remain firm. However when the USDA released the September WASDE report it confirmed lower projected yields for both corn and soybeans which could lead to higher feed prices, CIH said today.

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

December hogs closed sharply higher on the session yesterday and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since August 17

Hog futures "were mixed to mostly higher" yesterday, Total Farm Marketing said. "The hog market looks to have made the turn higher and holding…

Eyes are on market hogs following a week of gains, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.

October hogs closed sharply higher Tuesday when buying is pushed the market up to the highest level since August 23. "News of a sharp bounce i…

