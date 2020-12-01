In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was unchanged at $56.67/cwt.
- National live was down $1.78 to $45.22
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 28 cents to $57.03
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $3.01 to $77.08/cwt.
February hogs closed slightly higher on the session but well off the early highs and traders view the market as slightly overbought, according to The Hightower Report.
It was a choppy session and hogs poked their head above the resistance at times, according to Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures.