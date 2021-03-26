In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $1.82 to $95.94/cwt.
- National live was up $1.75 to $72.18
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $97.15.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.71 at $107.53/cwt.
After Thursday’s report, the hog market continued surging higher “leaving yet another upside gap on the daily charts,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. China’s dealing with additional African Swine Fever which is continuing to support pork exports.
The report showed “tighter numbers than anticipated,” Total Farm Marketing said, leading to the continued surge in hog contracts. The April chart “left several gaps, however a top doesn’t seem in yet.”