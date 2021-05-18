In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 91 cents to $111.01/cwt.
- National live price was down 2.85 to $94.57.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $116.58.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 51 cents to $116.06 /cwt.
Demand remains strong, which should support prices, said Total Farm Marketing. There is now a gap to the upside in June/July futures needing to be filled.
Concern remain that China will slow import demand after recent data suggesting an expanding herd in China, where pig prices continue a steady downward trend, said The Hightower Report.