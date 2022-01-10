Hog futures are called steady to lower after sellers jumped back into the market on demand concerns and technical selling, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. This led the front month to steep losses. The deferred contracts are still showing good strength, but saw profit taking on Friday.
February hogs closed sharply lower on the session Friday after a higher opening. The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since December 21. Talk that the cash market will struggle to rally as much as normal over the next two months helped to trigger aggressive long liquidation selling, according to The Hightower Report.