 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down $2.27 to $118.91/cwt.
  • National live price was $92.40, with no comparison to the prior day
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 81 cents lower to $122.83

People are also reading…

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.31 to $107.25/cwt.

“Hot weather is coming to the nation's mid-section, but that will be accompanied by above average precipitation, which mitigates concerns about animal weight loss,” the Hightower Report said. “US pork export sales for the week ending June 23 came in at 32,200 tonnes, up from 27,583 the previous week and the highest since May 19.”

“Hogs are higher this morning following a neutral to slightly friendly Hogs and Pigs report that had all categories come in at 99%, with kept for breeding higher than expected,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash is higher as well as the cutout which gained 3.09 as slaughter pace picks up and weights have declined 3 pounds from the previous week.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean Hogs

The USDA will release the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report today after the markets close, which could provide the outlook the market is looking …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

The U.S. is killing fewer hogs, but it is storing more pork, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Pork in storage goes along with low…

Lean hogs

July hogs were unable to get above the 100-day moving average which has been acting as resistance but have maintained their level above the 50…

Lean hogs

The hog market is likely to stay choppy, Total Farm Marketing said. This week marks the quarterly hogs and pigs report, as prices look to trad…

Lean hogs

The hog market “is likely to stay choppy,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash market is still surging higher and that should help the future…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News