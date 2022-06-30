In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $2.27 to $118.91/cwt.
- National live price was $92.40, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 81 cents lower to $122.83
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.31 to $107.25/cwt.
“Hot weather is coming to the nation's mid-section, but that will be accompanied by above average precipitation, which mitigates concerns about animal weight loss,” the Hightower Report said. “US pork export sales for the week ending June 23 came in at 32,200 tonnes, up from 27,583 the previous week and the highest since May 19.”
“Hogs are higher this morning following a neutral to slightly friendly Hogs and Pigs report that had all categories come in at 99%, with kept for breeding higher than expected,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash is higher as well as the cutout which gained 3.09 as slaughter pace picks up and weights have declined 3 pounds from the previous week.”