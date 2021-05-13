In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 26 cents to $45.17/cwt.
- National live was unchanged, staying at $35.98
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 39 cents to $44.93
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 2 cents at $70.46/cwt.
Packers are “aggressively looking for hogs,” Total Farm Marketing said. Weekly exports hit 14,700 today with slaughter around 483,000, they said.
“Talk that the market is technically overbought added to the negative tone,” The Hightower Report said, as pork cutout values were up at the midsession. “More selling pressure is likely given yesterday’s gap lower.”