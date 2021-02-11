In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National Carcass base down 30 cents to $64.96.
- National live was down $1.15 at $51.17.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $67.14.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $2.01 at $88.87.
Hogs continue to look really strong, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group. The chart looks strong and for producers it has been great, although the speed of the rise may raise some yellow flags.
Pork export sales reached 36,900 for the week, with the increases coming primarily from China, according to Total Farm Marketing.