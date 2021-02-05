 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 17 cents to $61.33/cwt.
  • National live was not reported due to confidentiality.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $63.26.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.65 to $84.18/cwt.

If disease worries come about from China, the country could be a big importer of hogs over the near term, The Hightower Report said. “The surge higher in pork cutout values has added to the positive tone,” they said.

Markets may see profit taking into early next week as the futures continued to rise through the mid-day trade today, Total Farm Marketing said. However, they noted that there is no sign of peak “with surge higher in pork values.”

The USDA pork cutout released after the close came in at $84.48. This is up $5.72 from Wednesday, and up from $81.85 a week ago, according to …

