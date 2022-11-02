In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 27 cents to $89.48/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 71 cents lower to $91.81
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 98 cents to $96.23/cwt.
"December could be supported by a strong discount to the Lean Hog Index, reflective of cash prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The index traded .04 lower to 93.75 and holds a 10.450 premium to the futures. This provides support for the front month contract, but cash prices may slip, especially given the weak retail market.”
“USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Tuesday at 489,000 head,” Brugler Marketing said. “That has the week’s total at 975,000 head, after a Monday revision, for a 1,000 head lead over last week’s pace. The same week last year had 955,000 head.”