In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National Carcass base up $1.16 to $65.26.
- National live was up $1.43 at $52.32.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $67.74.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $1.50 at $86.86.
Today’s buying pushed the April hog market to a new contract high of $82.82, according to The Hightower Report. Pork values remain in a steep uptrend.
A weak Chinese Yuan gives U.S. pork prices more room to rise although the market could be overbgouth and China demand remains uncertain, according to Total Farm Marketing.