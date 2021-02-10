 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National Carcass base up $1.16 to $65.26.
  • National live was up $1.43 at $52.32.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $67.74.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $1.50 at $86.86.

Today’s buying pushed the April hog market to a new contract high of $82.82, according to The Hightower Report. Pork values remain in a steep uptrend.

A weak Chinese Yuan gives U.S. pork prices more room to rise although the market could be overbgouth and China demand remains uncertain, according to Total Farm Marketing.

