Lean Hogs In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down 35 cents to $100.00/cwt.
- National live $72.64/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass not reported.
National carcass cutout down 81 cents to $113.32/cwt.
Hog futures succumbed to selling pressure and an overbought situation, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Hog and pork demand has been strong because of the lack of hogs, but going into mid-spring and summer expect to see increasing hog supplies, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.