 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

Lean Hogs In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass down 35 cents to $100.00/cwt. 
  • National live $72.64/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass not reported.

National carcass cutout down 81 cents to $113.32/cwt.

Hog futures succumbed to selling pressure and an overbought situation, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Hog and pork demand has been strong because of the lack of hogs, but going into mid-spring and summer expect to see increasing hog supplies, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Lean hog markets made contract highs before reversing course on Wednesday, marking a “technically bearish” reversal, Blue Line Futures said. “…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The technical action would suggest a resumption of the short-term uptrend for the hog market, The Hightower Report said. April’s contract is f…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Markets remain “in a steep uptrend” and fears of a conflict in the Black Sea region, The Hightower Report said. “The upside potential for Apri…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hog futures are called mixed after regaining some stamina in Tuesday’s session, keeping the bullish trend alive and well, said Matthew Strelow…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

The hog market closed sharply higher on the session yesterday, according to The Hightower Report. Contract highs were up for the sixth day in …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

A winter storm is set to move across a large part of the United States and may impede the movement of hogs, further supporting cash market pri…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News