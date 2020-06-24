In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 16 cents to $28.50/cwt.
- National live had no comparison reported at $25.95
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 16 cents to $28.36
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $4.50 at $67.68/cwt.
Hogs are troubled at the moment and the combination of the China COVID-19 talk and the concern about a big supply are both factors, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
July hogs closed sharply lower on the session and experienced a new contract low close as traders remain concerned about a burdensome supply, according to The Hightower Report.