April hogs closed moderately higher on the session yesterday but down sharply from the highs. This doesn’t leave much confidence that a low is in place, The Hightower Report said.
Pork sales, for 2019 delivery, came to 54,385 metric tonnes, triple last year’s number for the same week. Year to date sales of 1,648,768 tonnes are 38% over last year. Allendale notes, the big buyer was not China, it was Japan at 21,500. USDA did say 18,400 of that was sales from prior weeks that were added late. Mexico was next 7,600. Canada was strong 6,000.
Cold Storage estimates have October pork stocks are estimated at 561 million lbs. The five-year average is 581 million lbs., Allendale said.