In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $2.26 to $102.66/cwt.
- National live was down $1.60, to $78.08
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $104.94
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $4.68 to $122.99/cwt.
“It is good to see pork prices gaining on hogs because it is taking packers from negative margins to positive margins,” Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services said. “If a packer needs hogs, they aren’t hesitant to pay more when they are making money.”
The Hightower Report said part of the reason for expecting cash prices to trade lower is the chance China may back away from the export market while exports pick up steam.