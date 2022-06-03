In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down 3.13 to $112.09/cwt.
- National live at $88.54/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 2.00 to $114.46/cwt.
National carcass cutout up 1.55 to $112.02/cwt.
The USDA estimates pork consumption to be 1 more pound per person in 2022 essentially gaining on losses from beef, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Hogs were lower this morning following net pork export sales of 31,900 mt for 2022, down 13% from last week but up 15% from the prior 4-week average, according to Total Farm Marketing.