 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass down 3.13 to $112.09/cwt.
  • National live at $88.54/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 2.00 to $114.46/cwt.

National carcass cutout up 1.55 to $112.02/cwt.

The USDA estimates pork consumption to be 1 more pound per person in 2022 essentially gaining on losses from beef, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

Hogs were lower this morning following net pork export sales of 31,900 mt for 2022, down 13% from last week but up 15% from the prior 4-week average, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

The hog rally “is taking a pause from trying to push to another level,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Market fundamentals are staying favorable …

Lean Hogs

Front-month lean hog futures closed Tuesday mixed as the nearbys gave back as much as $4.02, but losses in December were limited to 20 cents a…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

The hog market is called steady to higher following triple digit gains on Thursday as a strong cash tone and retail demand continue to support…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

After a difficult start to the week, hog futures are trading slightly higher for the week and $4 to $5 off the early week lows, said Matthew S…

Lean hogs

Pork production “continues to tighten,” The Hightower Report said. “Demand factors remain mostly positive seasonally during June,” they said. …

Lean Hogs

Hog futures saw some profit taking triggered by a buildup of pork supplies seen on the USDA cold storage report released on Monday afternoon, …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News