Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down $2.72 to $113.70/cwt.
  • National live was down 45 cents to $88.94
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $121.76

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 7 cents to $113.79/cwt.

“Tightening supplies will keep packers searching and bidding aggressively,” Total Farm Marketing said. They said today’s price action came on profit-taking heading into the weekend.

Today’s price action came despite a “collapse” of the U.S. dollar and strength in most other markets, The Hightower Report said. “Ideas that China import demand for meat and for pork will taper off as the year progresses has helped to pressure.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

