Federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was estimated at 458,000 head. That is 1,000 head more than last Monday, and 9,000 head more year-to-year, Brugler Marketing said.
Traders will monitor the USDA hogs and pigs report closely this week with a short-term jump in production due to the backlog of hogs in the country, and this could clash with evidence of increase sow slighter over the past several months. “This might be supportive to deferred contracts, The Hightower Report said.
“Pork prices are in a better position to bounce if exports stay strong and the industry re-stocks frozen storage,” The Hightower Report said.