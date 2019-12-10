In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base up 62 cents to $47.68.
  • National live up 14 cents to $37.04.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $1.10 to $47.85.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.14 to $83.12/cwt.

Mark Zuzolo said the triple-digit gains in hogs is at least partly due to the news of the passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Upside in the market “seems limited” by cattle’s weakness right now, despite optimism that a Chinese/U.S. trade deal is “close at hand,” the Hightower Report said.

