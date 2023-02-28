People are also reading…
Ideas that pork production should come in a year ago, above the fourth quarter, “are seen as negative factors,” The Hightower Report said. “Sellers could get more active if pork prices turn lower.”
The Hightower Report said despite an expectation for higher production “the market may be in position to see a lower than normal premium of April hogs to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said. “Technically, April hogs have corrected the oversold condition from the February 7 low.”