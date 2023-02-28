Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

“The April lean hog contract saw its biggest daily move since its inception with a $3.82 gain. That took prices back to mid-Jan levels, ,” Ala…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;