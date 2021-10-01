 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported; NOT UPDATED

  • National carcass base down 1.19 to $75.74/cwt.
  • National live up 90 cents to $59.33/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $74.73.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 3.83 to $108.12/cwt.

USDA saw the week’s FI hog slaughter at 1.886m head through Thursday, down 3,000 head from last week’s pace and 46K behind the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

The largest buyer this week was Mexico at 20,442 tonnes, followed by China at 13,960. Mexico has the most commitments so far for 2021 at 529,600 tonnes, followed by China at 376,000 and Japan at 180,500, according to ADM Investor Services.

CropWatch Weekly Update

