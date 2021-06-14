 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was $2.37 lower to $116.89/cwt.
  • National live was $2.69 higher to $92.94
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $132.35

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $3.86 to $128.68/cwt.

On Monday traders were watching the jump in weights. “A jump in weights for slaughter animals last week is seen as a bearish force, and a continued weaker trend for pork prices over the past several sessions has helped to spark some long liquidation selling from fund traders,” the Hightower Report said.

Production and slaughter are running higher. “Pork productions up 23.3% from last week, slaughter up 23.5%,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Chart gap remaining in the July contract about 3.00 lower gains concern among trade. Hog slaughter projected at 482,000. Cash lean index for June 9: up 1.20 at 119.91.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

