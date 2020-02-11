Wholesale pork prices were the lowest of the year so far, at $64.81, Allendale said. Virus concerns, with coronavirus continuing to be an issue in China, and oversupply in the U.S. production continue to be major hurdles.
Continued weakness in cutout values “continues to be a drag,” The Hightower Report said. For the bulls to take charge of the market, they need to see increasing pork values. “April hog support comes in at $63.92 with $68.47 and $70.25 as resistance. Consider buying,” The Hightower Report said.